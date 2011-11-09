Nov 9 (Reuters) -

HOKURIKU ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 19.86 20.00 Operating loss 96 mln prft 200 mln Recurring loss 402 mln prft 50 mln Net loss 555 mln prft 50 mln

NOTE - Hokuriku Electric Industry Co Ltd is an electronic parts maker dealing in resistors, hybrid ICs. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6989.TK1.