SK-ELECTRONICS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.04 18.41 13.29

6.60 (-23.8 pct) (+6.7 pct)

(-5.3%) (-10.7%) Operating 435 mln 398 mln 350 mln

290 mln

(+9.3 pct) (-19.6%)

(+16.3%) Recurring 452 mln 347 mln 410 mln

320 mln

(+30.2 pct) (-9.4%)

(+28.3%) Net 504 mln 377 mln 330 mln

310 mln

(+33.8 pct) (-34.6%)

(+3.4%) EPS Y4,451.02 Y3,326.26 Y2,910.77

Y2,734.36 Annual div Y1,300.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y1,300.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - SK-Electronics Co Ltd is a producer of photomasks used in production of large-size LCD panels.

NOTE - SK-Electronics Co Ltd is a producer of photomasks used in production of large-size LCD panels.

