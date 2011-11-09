Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SK-ELECTRONICS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.04 18.41 13.29
6.60 (-23.8 pct) (+6.7 pct)
(-5.3%) (-10.7%) Operating 435 mln 398 mln 350 mln
290 mln
(+9.3 pct) (-19.6%)
(+16.3%) Recurring 452 mln 347 mln 410 mln
320 mln
(+30.2 pct) (-9.4%)
(+28.3%) Net 504 mln 377 mln 330 mln
310 mln
(+33.8 pct) (-34.6%)
(+3.4%) EPS Y4,451.02 Y3,326.26 Y2,910.77
Y2,734.36 Annual div Y1,300.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y1,300.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
NOTE - SK-Electronics Co Ltd is a producer of photomasks used in production of large-size LCD panels.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6677.TK1.
