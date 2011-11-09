Nov 9 (Reuters) -

SUNDAYS SUN INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.78 8.65 17.03 (+1.5 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+1.0%) Operating 451 mln 153 mln 591 mln

(+193.6 pct) (-12.8 pct) (+175.9%) Recurring 423 mln 130 mln 531 mln (+225.7 pct) (-18.4 pct) (+243.7%) Net

374 mln 40 mln 410 mln

(+815.1 pct) (-63.0 pct)

EPS Y23.38 Y2.55 Y25.61 Shares 16 mln 16 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Sundays Sun Inc operates a chain of restaurants and hotels.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

