UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
NAKAYAMA STEEL WORKS LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 85.50 93.50 Operating loss 500 mln prft 1.50 Recurring loss 1.50 prft 500 mln Net loss 2.00 nil NOTE - Nakayama Steel Works Ltd is a medium-scale integrated steelmaker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on <5408.T
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)