ALMETAX MANUFACTURING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.78 5.44 11.00 (+6.2 pct) (+19.4 pct) (-1.3%) Operating 341 mln 317 mln 580 mln

(+7.3 pct) (+150.0 pct)

(-8.5%) Recurring 366 mln 354 mln 600 mln (+3.2 pct) (+102.0 pct) (-14.4%) Net

207 mln 179 mln 330 mln

(+15.6 pct) (+84.8 pct) (-7.5%) EPS Y18.80 Y15.73 Y29.92 Shares 12 mln 12 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Almetax Manufacturing Co Ltd produces aluminum construction materials.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

