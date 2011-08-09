Aug 9 (Reuters) -

KAWASUMI LABORATORIES INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.76 7.70 17.00 34.00 (+0.9 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating 574 mln 628 mln 850 mln

1.70 (-8.6 pct) (-15.0 pct)

Recurring 595 mln 466 mln 850 mln 1.70 (+27.6 pct) (-33.9 pct) Net

375 mln 280 mln 540 mln 1.10 (+33.7 pct) (-24.7 pct)

EPS Y16.41 Y12.27 Y23.61 Y48.10

NOTE - Kawasumi Laboratories Inc makes disposable medical equipment.

