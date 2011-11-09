Nov 9 (Reuters) -

MODULAT INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 668 mln 582 mln 1.32 (+14.9 pct) (+6.2%) Operating 62 mln 33 mln 82 mln

(+85.9 pct) (+21.7%) Recurring 62 mln 37 mln 85 mln (+69.7 pct) (+18.2%) Net

61 mln 36 mln 70 mln

(+67.5 pct) (+7.5%)

EPS Y4,517.79 Y2,697.11 Y5,141.24 Shares 13,700 13,700 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Modulat inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

