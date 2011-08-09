Aug 9 (Reuters) -

INUI WAREHOUSE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.33 8.32 Operating 753 mln 732 mln Recurring 564 mln 555 mln Net 237 mln 217 mln

NOTE - Inui Warehouse Co Ltd is a warehousing and real estate company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9308.TK1.