BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
INUI WAREHOUSE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.33 8.32 Operating 753 mln 732 mln Recurring 564 mln 555 mln Net 237 mln 217 mln
NOTE - Inui Warehouse Co Ltd is a warehousing and real estate company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9308.TK1.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017