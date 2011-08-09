UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 353.47 335.22 720.00 1.38 trln
(+5.4 pct) (+44.5 pct)
Operating 14.84 14.53 26.00 45.00 (+2.1 pct)
Recurring 12.64
11.07 34.00 60.00
(+14.2 pct)
Net 5.51 4.08 14.00
22.00 (+34.8 pct)
EPS Y4.20
Y3.11 Y10.67 Y16.77
NOTE - Mitsubishi Materials Corp is a top-ranked nonferrous metal smelter.
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.
