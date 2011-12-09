BRIEF-Vindhya Telelinks Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 107 million rupees versus 155.7 million rupees year ago
Dec 9 (Reuters) -
SOFTWARE SERVICE INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 30.00 yen 25.00 yen
NOTE - Software Service Inc develops and sells medical information systems. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3733.TK1.
* Expected to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for year 2016
* Unaudited monthly revenue of group for month of january 2017 is approximately HK$165.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: