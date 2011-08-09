BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
UBIC INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.12 141 mln 2.10 3.00 (+690.2 pct) (-64.9 pct) Operating prft 599 mln loss 112 mln prft 930 mln prft 620 mln Recurring prft 587 mln loss 128 mln prft 890 mln prft 610 mln Net prft 335 mln loss 130 mln prft 460 mln prft 300 mln EPS prft Y509.50 loss Y223.84 prft Y699.40 prft Y456.13 Diluted EPS Y418.24
NOTE - Ubic Inc is the full company name.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one executive have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors, which regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.