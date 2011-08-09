BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
UNIVERSAL SOLUTION SYSTEMS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.16 984 mln 2.20 5.50 (+17.4 pct) Operating loss 238 mln prft 79 mln loss 200 mln prft 200 mln Recurring loss 237 mln prft 79 mln loss 200 mln prft 200 mln Net loss 253 mln prft 3 mln loss 220 mln prft 150 mln EPS loss Y662.40 prft Y9.82 loss Y573.87 prft Y391.28 EPS Y9.79
NOTE - Universal Solution Systems Inc develops application service provider systerms.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3390.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one executive have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors, which regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.