F@N COMMUNICATIONS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.12 4.13 10.30 (+24.0 pct) (+7.5 pct) (+18.1%) Operating 888 mln 676 mln 1.76

(+31.4 pct) (+10.7 pct) (+23.1%) Recurring 923 mln 710 mln 1.82 (+29.9 pct) (+7.5 pct) (+21.3%) Net

534 mln 435 mln 1.04

(+22.8 pct) (+39.6 pct) (+15.0%) EPS Y5,633.90 Y4,578.14 Y10,922.23 Shares 106,590 105,390 Annual div Y2,100.00

Y1,900.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,900.00 Y2,100.00

NOTE - F@N Communications Inc is involved in Internet marketing services.

