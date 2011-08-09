Aug 9 (Reuters) -
F@N COMMUNICATIONS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.12
4.13 10.30
(+24.0 pct) (+7.5 pct) (+18.1%)
Operating 888 mln 676 mln 1.76
(+31.4 pct) (+10.7 pct)
(+23.1%) Recurring 923 mln
710 mln 1.82 (+29.9
pct) (+7.5 pct) (+21.3%) Net
534 mln 435 mln 1.04
(+22.8 pct) (+39.6 pct)
(+15.0%) EPS Y5,633.90
Y4,578.14 Y10,922.23 Shares
106,590 105,390
Annual div Y2,100.00
Y1,900.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,900.00
Y2,100.00
NOTE - F@N Communications Inc is involved in Internet
marketing services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
