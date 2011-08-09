Aug 9 (Reuters) -

HIP CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 971 mln 889 mln 1.89 3.98 (+9.3 pct) (+5.6 pct) Operating prft 31 mln loss 7 mln prft 17 mln prft 129 mln Recurring 46 mln 50 mln 26 mln

135 mln

(-8.8 pct)

Net 27 mln 28 mln

15 mln 77 mln

(-6.4 pct)

EPS Y680.60 Y727.30

Y380.17 Y1,944.61

NOTE - Hip Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

