Aug 9 (Reuters) -
HIP CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 971 mln
889 mln 1.89 3.98
(+9.3 pct) (+5.6 pct)
Operating prft 31 mln loss 7 mln prft 17 mln
prft 129 mln
Recurring 46 mln 50 mln 26 mln
135 mln
(-8.8 pct)
Net 27 mln 28 mln
15 mln 77 mln
(-6.4 pct)
EPS Y680.60 Y727.30
Y380.17 Y1,944.61
NOTE - Hip Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2136.TK1.