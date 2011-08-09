BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
DAINIPPON SCREEN MANUFACTURING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 64.55 51.42 132.00 274.00 (+25.5 pct) (+97.9 pct) Operating 6.22 4.65 10.50
24.00 (+33.8 pct)
Recurring 6.05 4.61 10.00 23.00 (+31.3 pct) Net
4.72 3.86 9.00 21.00 (+22.3 pct)
EPS Y19.89 Y16.26 Y37.91 Y88.47
NOTE - Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co Ltd is a maker of precision machinery. Noted for electronic colour scanners for printing plates.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one executive have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors, which regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.