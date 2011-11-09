Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SHINOKEN GROUP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 550.00 yen nil
NOTE - Shinoken Group is a real estate concern, also
engaged in consulting of real-estate management. If there
is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to
the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8909.TK1.