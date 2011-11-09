Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SHINKO WIRE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.97
14.31 30.93
(-2.4 pct) (-7.5 pct) (+6.7%)
Operating 575 mln 764 mln 1.77
(-24.8 pct) (-24.4 pct)
(-2.1%) Recurring 474 mln
685 mln 1.64 (-30.8
pct) (-20.8 pct) (+2.3%) Net
214 mln 154 mln 830 mln
(+38.5 pct) (-59.0 pct)
(+35.1%) EPS Y4.10
Y2.96 Y15.93 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Shinko Wire Co Ltd is a steel wire and secondary
steel products maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5660.TK1.