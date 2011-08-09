Aug 9 (Reuters) -
KAWAGISHI BRIDGE WORKS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
14.26 14.58 18.00
(-2.2 pct) (+14.9 pct)
Operating loss 955 mln prft 821 mln loss 1.30
(+195.3 pct)
Recurring loss 802 mln prft 989 mln loss 1.10
(+136.1 pct) Net
loss 1.03 prft 504 mln loss 1.35
(+180.3 pct) EPS
loss Y70.92 prft Y34.58 loss Y92.53
NOTE - Kawagishi Bridge Works Co Ltd is a specialised
steelframe maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
