Aug 9 (Reuters) -

KAWAGISHI BRIDGE WORKS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

14.26 14.58 18.00

(-2.2 pct) (+14.9 pct) Operating loss 955 mln prft 821 mln loss 1.30

(+195.3 pct) Recurring loss 802 mln prft 989 mln loss 1.10

(+136.1 pct) Net

loss 1.03 prft 504 mln loss 1.35

(+180.3 pct) EPS

loss Y70.92 prft Y34.58 loss Y92.53

NOTE - Kawagishi Bridge Works Co Ltd is a specialised steelframe maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

