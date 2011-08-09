Aug 9 (Reuters) -

MIYAZAKI BANK LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 12.33 12.19 22.30 45.00 (+1.1 pct) (-13.4 pct) Recurring 2.78 2.75 3.70

5.50 (+0.9 pct) (-45.2 pct)

Net 1.42 1.91 1.90 3.40 (-25.5 pct) (-60.0 pct) EPS

Y8.07 Y10.83 Y10.78 Y19.30

NOTE - Miyazaki Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8393.TK1.