BRIEF-NZX regulation advises that it has placed a trading halt on Tower Limited ordinary shares
* Advises that it has placed a trading halt on tower limited ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MIYAZAKI BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 12.33 12.19 22.30 45.00 (+1.1 pct) (-13.4 pct) Recurring 2.78 2.75 3.70
5.50 (+0.9 pct) (-45.2 pct)
Net 1.42 1.91 1.90 3.40 (-25.5 pct) (-60.0 pct) EPS
Y8.07 Y10.83 Y10.78 Y19.30
NOTE - Miyazaki Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8393.TK1.
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors