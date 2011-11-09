Nov 9 (Reuters) -

HOKURIKU ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 36.50 41.00 Recurring 150 mln 1.10 Net 50 mln 700 mln

NOTE - Hokuriku Electric Industry Co Ltd is an electronic parts maker dealing in resistors, hybrid ICs. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6989.TK1.