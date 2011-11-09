Nov 9 (Reuters) -

MUSASHINO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 38.32 35.84 69.70 (+6.9 pct) (-8.1 pct) (-0.7%) Recurring 11.24 5.62 16.70

(+99.8 pct) (+115.8 pct) (+31.5%) Net 6.80 3.04 10.00 (+123.6 pct) (+89.9 pct) (+36.3%) EPS

Y200.69 Y89.66 Y295.18

Annual div Y70.00 Y60.00 -Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y40.00

NOTE - Musashino Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

