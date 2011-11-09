Nov 9 (Reuters) -
MUSASHINO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 38.32
35.84 69.70
(+6.9 pct) (-8.1 pct) (-0.7%)
Recurring 11.24 5.62 16.70
(+99.8 pct) (+115.8 pct)
(+31.5%) Net 6.80
3.04 10.00
(+123.6 pct) (+89.9 pct) (+36.3%) EPS
Y200.69 Y89.66 Y295.18
Annual div
Y70.00 Y60.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Musashino Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8336.TK1.