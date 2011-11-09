Nov 9 (Reuters) -

TDK CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 417.16 442.23 820.00 (-5.7 pct) (+14.6 pct) (-6.4%) Operating 13.79 37.19 35.00

(-62.9 pct) (+588.4 pct) (-45.1%) Pretax 10.68 34.64 30.00 (-69.2 pct) (-50.1%) Net

6.72 26.12 20.00

(-74.3 pct) (-55.8%) EPS Y52.09 Y202.46 Y155.03 Diluted EPS

Y52.03 Y202.28 Annual div Y80.00

Y80.00 -Q2 div Y40.00 Y40.00

-Q4 div Y40.00

Y40.00

NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

