Nov 9 (Reuters) -

NIPPON COLUMBIA CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.75 6.66 Operating prft 101 mln loss 100 mln Recurring prft 98 mln loss 100 mln Net prft 81 mln loss 125 mln

NOTE - Nippon Columbia Co Ltd is a music software company. Formerly audio equipment maker known for high-end equipment brandnamed 'Denon'. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6791.TK1.