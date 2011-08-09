Aug 9 (Reuters) -
CAREER DESIGN CENTER CO., LTD.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.98 1.24 2.76
(+159.7 pct) (-29.2 pct)
Operating prft 63 mln loss 443 mln prft 109 mln
Recurring prft 67 mln loss 442 mln prft 111 mln
Net prft 47 mln loss 444 mln prft 96 mln
EPS prft Y692.39 loss Y7,412.47 prft Y1,407.20
NOTE - Career Design Center Co., Ltd. publishes
job-transfer magazines..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
