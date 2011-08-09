Aug 9 (Reuters) -

CAREER DESIGN CENTER CO., LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.98 1.24 2.76

(+159.7 pct) (-29.2 pct) Operating prft 63 mln loss 443 mln prft 109 mln Recurring prft 67 mln loss 442 mln prft 111 mln Net prft 47 mln loss 444 mln prft 96 mln EPS prft Y692.39 loss Y7,412.47 prft Y1,407.20

NOTE - Career Design Center Co., Ltd. publishes job-transfer magazines..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

