Nov 9 (Reuters) -
KAWADEN CORP.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.41
5.94 13.00
(+7.9 pct) (-12.5 pct) (+1.9%)
Operating 128 mln 143 mln 210 mln
(-10.3 pct) (-61.5 pct)
(-24.3%) Recurring 108 mln
143 mln 200 mln (-24.4
pct) (-60.7 pct) (-25.2%) Net
53 mln 34 mln 100 mln
(+57.5 pct) (-82.4 pct)
(+22.5%) EPS Y1,678.80
Y1,066.16 Y3,127.15 Shares
41,920 41,920
Annual div Y5,000.00
Y5,000.00
-Q2 div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00
-Q4 div Y2,500.00
Y2,500.00
NOTE - Kawaden Corp. produces switchboards.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6648.TK1.