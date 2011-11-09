Nov 9 (Reuters) -

KAWADEN CORP.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.41 5.94 13.00 (+7.9 pct) (-12.5 pct) (+1.9%) Operating 128 mln 143 mln 210 mln

(-10.3 pct) (-61.5 pct) (-24.3%) Recurring 108 mln 143 mln 200 mln (-24.4 pct) (-60.7 pct) (-25.2%) Net

53 mln 34 mln 100 mln

(+57.5 pct) (-82.4 pct) (+22.5%) EPS Y1,678.80 Y1,066.16 Y3,127.15 Shares 41,920 41,920 Annual div Y5,000.00

Y5,000.00 -Q2 div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00

-Q4 div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00

NOTE - Kawaden Corp. produces switchboards.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

