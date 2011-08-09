Aug 9 (Reuters) -
SMC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 91.05
79.58 175.00 350.00
(+14.4 pct) (+87.7 pct)
Operating 27.67 21.91 47.00
90.00 (+26.3 pct)
Recurring 28.34
18.80 48.00 92.00
(+50.7 pct) (+558.1 pct) Net
19.65 12.80 33.00
62.00 (+53.6 pct) (+890.6 pct)
EPS Y286.46
Y186.55 Y481.13 Y903.95
NOTE - SMC Corp is a major pneumatic equipment maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6273.TK1.