UPDATE 2-Disruptions at top two copper mines threaten global supply
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
SENKON LOGISTICS
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST Annual div 12.50 yen -Q2 div 5.00 yen nil
NOTE - Senkon Logistics is a regional transport company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9051.TK1.
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
Feb 8 Alaska Air Group Inc, which became the fifth-largest U.S. carrier after completing its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc in December, reported a 10.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it flew more passengers.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Etihad Airways faces "another challenging year", Group Chief Executive James Hogan said on Wednesday, adding the Abu Dhabi-based carrier would "expand prudently and efficiently" this year.