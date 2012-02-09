Feb 9 (Reuters) -

EACCESS LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 203.00 200.00 Operating 25.00 30.00 Recurring 12.50 17.00 Net 17.00 17.00 NOTE - eAccess Ltd is an ADSL broadband Internet access service provider. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9427.TK1.