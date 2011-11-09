Nov 9 (Reuters) -

SECOM CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 319.14 315.50 673.90 (+1.2 pct) (+0.9 pct) (+1.5%) Operating 48.91 47.92 100.00

(+2.1 pct) (-2.1 pct)

(+0.9%) Recurring 51.69 51.32 103.00 (+0.7 pct) (+6.3 pct) (-6.1%) Net

28.00 28.71 57.30

(-2.5 pct) (+9.8 pct) (-5.8%) EPS Y128.34 Y131.69 Y262.58 Annual div

Y90.00 Y90.00 -Q4 div Y90.00 Y90.00

NOTE - Secom Co Ltd is a pioneer in security service industry. Strong in electronic security system and has capability to develop sensors and other high-tech items..

