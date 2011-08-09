Aug 9 (Reuters) -
EIGHTEENTH BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.44
13.78 25.00 50.00
(+4.8 pct) (-5.8 pct)
Recurring 2.98 2.30 3.00
6.50 (+29.5 pct) (-0.3 pct)
Net 1.70
2.44 1.50 4.00
(-30.4 pct) (+40.7 pct) EPS
Y9.60 Y13.76 Y8.45
Y22.55
NOTE - Eighteenth Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
