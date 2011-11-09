UPDATE 2-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
Nov 9 (Reuters) -
TOKYO KEIKI INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 41.50 41.20 Operating 1.57 850 mln Recurring 1.65 800 mln Net 1.16 300 mln
NOTE - Tokyo Keiki Inc is a maker of airborne and marine instruments. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7721.TK1.
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
BEIRUT/DAMASCUS/WASHINGTON, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 President Donald Trump vowed to overturn a Seattle judge's blocking of his executive order to keep refugees and travelers from seven countries out of the United States on Saturday.