Feb 9 (Reuters) -
INABATA & CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 21.00 yen 18.00 yen
NOTE - Inabata & Co Ltd is a trading house specialising in
chemicals and plastics, affiliated to Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd
(4005.T). If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in
most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8098.TK1.