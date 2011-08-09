Aug 9 (Reuters) -

LINTEC CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 52.71 53.33 106.00 220.00 (-1.2 pct) (+30.2 pct) Operating 5.39 5.78 9.00

20.00 (-6.7 pct) (+500.5 pct)

Recurring 5.42 5.52 8.50 19.00 (-1.8 pct) (+371.1 pct) Net

3.66 3.77 5.80 13.10 (-3.0 pct) (+508.8 pct)

EPS Y48.38 Y49.89 Y76.73 Y173.30 Diluted EPS Y48.35 Y49.87

NOTE - Lintec Corp is a manufacturer of gum and adhesive tapes.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7966.TK1.