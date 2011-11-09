Nov 9 (Reuters) -
EIGHTING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.19 1.63 2.47
1.15 (+34.8 pct) (-8.7 pct)
(+12.6%) (+2.5%) Operating 212 mln 56 mln 215 mln
100 mln
(+277.2 pct) (-83.8 pct) (+1.8%)
(-35.0%) Recurring 209 mln 68 mln 212 mln
98 mln
(+204.7 pct) (-79.4 pct) (+1.4%)
(-36.6%) Net 94 mln 29 mln 72 mln
31 mln
(+223.5 pct) (-84.6 pct) (-23.8%)
(-57.7%) EPS Y1,806.41 Y549.17 Y1,386.34
Y613.62 Diluted EPS Y1,800.74 Y546.52
Annual div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div
nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
NOTE - Eighting Co Ltd produces video game software and contents for mobile phones.
