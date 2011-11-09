Nov 9 (Reuters) -

TENRYU SAW MFG CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.76 3.41 7.50 (+10.1 pct) (+24.0 pct) (+5.9%) Operating 439 mln 322 mln 830 mln

(+36.2 pct)

(+7.4%) Recurring 450 mln 342 mln 910 mln (+31.3 pct) (+398.7 pct) (+6.9%) Net

290 mln 221 mln 580 mln

(+31.2 pct) (+428.7 pct) (+5.0%) EPS Y61.05 Y41.22 Y121.71 Annual div

Y37.00 Y35.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y35.00

Y37.00

NOTE - Tenryu Saw Mfg Co Ltd produces industrial-use cutting tools.

