Nov 9 (Reuters) -
GOLF DIGEST ONLINE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
8.74 9.34 12.80
(-6.4 pct) (0.0 pct) Operating loss 382 mln prft 282 mln loss 500 mln
(-52.9 pct) Recurring loss 391 mln prft 290 mln loss 520 mln
(-51.9 pct) Net loss 283 mln prft 109 mln loss 520 mln
(-65.7 pct) EPS loss Y1,783.83 prft Y668.29 loss Y3,331.69 EPS Y665.12
NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3319.TK1.
