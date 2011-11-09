Nov 9 (Reuters) -
BEST BRIDAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
28.39 26.70 40.40
(+6.3 pct) (+20.1 pct)
Operating 2.96 4.31 5.47
(-31.4 pct) (+29.5 pct)
Recurring 2.80 4.11 5.42
(-31.8 pct) (+26.7 pct) Net
919 mln 2.24 2.36
(-58.9 pct) (+23.3 pct) EPS
Y3,755.11 Y27,407.71 Y9,640.52
NOTE - Best Bridal Inc. operates guesthouses and wedding
business.
