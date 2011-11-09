Nov 9 (Reuters) -

BEST BRIDAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

28.39 26.70 40.40

(+6.3 pct) (+20.1 pct) Operating 2.96 4.31 5.47

(-31.4 pct) (+29.5 pct) Recurring 2.80 4.11 5.42

(-31.8 pct) (+26.7 pct) Net

919 mln 2.24 2.36

(-58.9 pct) (+23.3 pct) EPS

Y3,755.11 Y27,407.71 Y9,640.52

NOTE - Best Bridal Inc. operates guesthouses and wedding business.

