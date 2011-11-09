Nov 9 (Reuters) -

HOKURIKU ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.86 28.29 45.00 (-29.8 pct) (+68.5 pct) (-14.6%) Operating loss 96 mln prft 1.47 prft 450 mln (-80.2%) Recurring loss 402 mln prft 1.08 prft 100 mln

(-94.1%) Net

loss 555 mln prft 798 mln loss 200 mln

EPS loss Y6.26 prft Y9.53 loss Y2.25

Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Hokuriku Electric Industry Co Ltd is an electronic parts maker dealing in resistors, hybrid ICs.

