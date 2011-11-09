UPDATE 2-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
Nov 9 (Reuters) -
HOKURIKU ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.86 28.29 45.00 (-29.8 pct) (+68.5 pct) (-14.6%) Operating loss 96 mln prft 1.47 prft 450 mln (-80.2%) Recurring loss 402 mln prft 1.08 prft 100 mln
(-94.1%) Net
loss 555 mln prft 798 mln loss 200 mln
EPS loss Y6.26 prft Y9.53 loss Y2.25
Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Hokuriku Electric Industry Co Ltd is an electronic parts maker dealing in resistors, hybrid ICs.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6989.TK1.
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
BEIRUT/DAMASCUS/WASHINGTON, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 President Donald Trump vowed to overturn a Seattle judge's blocking of his executive order to keep refugees and travelers from seven countries out of the United States on Saturday.