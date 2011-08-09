BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
E-MACHITOWN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.48 2.15 5.00 13.00 (+62.1 pct) Operating 130 mln 237 mln 300 mln
1.00 (-45.2 pct)
Recurring loss 30 mln prft 233 mln prft 150 mln prft 600 mln Net loss 107 mln prft 85 mln prft 50 mln prft 200 mln EPS loss Y4,747.17 prft Y3,761.94 prft Y2,212.39 prft Y8,849.56
NOTE - E-machitown Co Ltd provides e-mail hosting services.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4747.TK1.
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.