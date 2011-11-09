Nov 9 (Reuters) -
INTERTRADE CO. LTD.
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.32 3.67 Operating
52 mln 20 mln Recurring 39 mln 5 mln Net 142 mln 5 mln
NOTE - Intertrade Co. Ltd. develops IT systems for financial institutions. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3747.TK1.
Next In Technology, Media and Telecommunications
WeChat users send 46 bln digital red packets over Lunar New Year - Xinhua
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.
Alibaba Group expands presence in Australia, New Zealand
SYDNEY, Feb 4 Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.