Nov 9 (Reuters) -
FONFUN CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 394 mln 350 mln Operating 40 mln 33 mln Recurring 35 mln 30 mln Net 90 mln 81 mln
NOTE - Fonfun Corp is a content developer for Internet-linked mobile phones. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2323.TK1.
Next In Technology, Media and Telecommunications
WeChat users send 46 bln digital red packets over Lunar New Year - Xinhua
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.
Alibaba Group expands presence in Australia, New Zealand
SYDNEY, Feb 4 Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.