Nov 9 (Reuters) -
T. RAD CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 44.72 42.17 91.90 (+6.1 pct) (+42.1 pct) (+10.1%) Operating 1.97 2.11 4.10
(-6.9 pct) (-14.0%) Recurring 2.26 1.98 4.70 (+14.4 pct) (-5.1%) Net
1.49 1.33 4.00
(+11.5 pct) (-5.8%) EPS Y18.22 Y18.74 Y48.67 Diluted EPS
Y17.68 Y16.42 Annual div Y9.00
Y9.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - T. Rad Co Ltd is a manufacturer of heat exchangers for cars.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7236.TK1.
