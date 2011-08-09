Aug 9 (Reuters) -
CARENET INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 349 mln
413 mln 932 mln 2.15
(-15.5 pct) (-21.8 pct)
Operating loss 98 mln loss 64 mln loss 77 mln
prft 15 mln
Recurring loss 99 mln loss 63 mln loss 77 mln
prft 15 mln
Net loss 100 mln loss 103 mln loss 79 mln
prft 10 mln
EPS loss Y1,932.40 loss Y1,977.12 loss Y1,529.06
prft Y205.37
NOTE - CareNet Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2150.TK1.