CARENET INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 349 mln 413 mln 932 mln 2.15 (-15.5 pct) (-21.8 pct) Operating loss 98 mln loss 64 mln loss 77 mln prft 15 mln Recurring loss 99 mln loss 63 mln loss 77 mln prft 15 mln Net loss 100 mln loss 103 mln loss 79 mln prft 10 mln EPS loss Y1,932.40 loss Y1,977.12 loss Y1,529.06 prft Y205.37

NOTE - CareNet Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

