MEIHO FACILITY WORKS LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.47
2.05 4.40
(-28.5 pct) (+54.7 pct) (+3.4%)
Operating loss 63 mln loss 46 mln prft 169 mln
(+139.6%) Recurring loss 68 mln loss
46 mln prft 90 mln
(+29.5%) Net
loss 56 mln loss 33 mln prft 37 mln
(+6.7%)
EPS loss Y5.08 loss Y3.01
prft Y3.36 Shares 13 mln
13 mln Annual div
Y5.00 Y4.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Meiho Facility Works Ltd provides services related
to construction projects.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
