Nov 9 (Reuters) -

MEIHO FACILITY WORKS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.47 2.05 4.40 (-28.5 pct) (+54.7 pct) (+3.4%) Operating loss 63 mln loss 46 mln prft 169 mln (+139.6%) Recurring loss 68 mln loss 46 mln prft 90 mln

(+29.5%) Net

loss 56 mln loss 33 mln prft 37 mln

(+6.7%)

EPS loss Y5.08 loss Y3.01 prft Y3.36 Shares 13 mln 13 mln Annual div

Y5.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Meiho Facility Works Ltd provides services related to construction projects.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

