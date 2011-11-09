Nov 9 (Reuters) -

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.15 trln 5.00 trln 10.54 trln (+3.1 pct) (0.0 pct) (+2.3%) Operating 685.47 726.96 1.25 trln

(-5.7 pct) (+12.4 pct)

(+2.9%) Pretax 681.72 710.30 1.24 trln (-4.0 pct) (+10.4 pct) (+5.5%) Net

296.44 315.24 545.00

(-6.0 pct) (+11.7 pct) (+6.9%) EPS Y228.66 Y238.24 Y425.48 Annual div

Y140.00 Y120.00 -Q2 div Y70.00 Y60.00

-Q4 div Y60.00

Y70.00

NOTE - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. is a major telecommunications company. Converted from public to private company in 1985.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

