Nov 9 (Reuters) -

HIP CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.93 1.84 3.98 (+5.3 pct) (+13.0 pct) (+4.5%) Operating 84 mln 37 mln 129 mln

(+126.3 pct) (+48.7%) Recurring 113 mln 131 mln 135 mln (-13.4 pct) (-35.5%) Net

66 mln 76 mln 77 mln

(-12.7 pct) (-33.3%) EPS Y1,674.67 Y1,917.55 Y1,944.61 Shares 39,753 39,753 Annual div Y1,200.00

Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,200.00

NOTE - Hip Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2136.TK1.