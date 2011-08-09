MOVES-UBS snares Reece as exec vice chair
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
STARTS CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 52.00 51.00 Operating 4.00 3.40 Recurring 3.30 2.60 Net 1.20 800 mln
NOTE - Starts Corp is a real estate agent. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8850.TK1.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld the Labor Department's controversial "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.24per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: