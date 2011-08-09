Aug 9 (Reuters) -
GEOMATEC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.59
2.32 4.95 10.00
(+11.8 pct) (+75.6 pct)
Operating 421 mln 389 mln 710 mln
1.50 (+8.3 pct)
Recurring 447 mln
395 mln 730 mln 1.53 (+13.2
pct) Net
325 mln 404 mln 600 mln
1.40 (-19.7 pct)
EPS Y38.78
Y48.30 Y71.58 Y167.01
NOTE - Geomatec Co Ltd is a maker of liquid crystal
display-use glass boards.
