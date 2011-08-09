Aug 9 (Reuters) -

KROSAKI HARIMA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.51 23.75 50.20 107.40 (-5.2 pct) (+41.6 pct) Operating 813 mln 1.69 1.85

5.40 (-51.9 pct)

Recurring 703 mln 1.56 1.69 5.15 (-55.0 pct) Net

945 mln 964 mln 1.72 3.60 (-2.0 pct)

EPS Y11.21 Y11.43 Y20.37 Y42.64

NOTE - Krosaki Harima Corp is a large manufacturer of firebricks, mainly for steelmakers.

