BRIEF-Vindhya Telelinks Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 107 million rupees versus 155.7 million rupees year ago
Dec 9 (Reuters) -
ISHII HYOKI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.23 12.68 Operating loss 1.25 loss 340 mln Recurring loss 1.19 loss 243 mln Net loss 10.08 loss 8.71 NOTE - Ishii Hyoki Co Ltd holds a major share in machines producing printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6336.TK1.
* Expected to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for year 2016
* Expected to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of company for year 2016

* Unaudited monthly revenue of group for month of january 2017 is approximately HK$165.9 million